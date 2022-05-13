Karachi: Asad Umar condemns harassment of PTI’s female MPA from Sindh

KARACHI: Condemning alleged harassment of party’s woman MPA from Sindh, Secretary General Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Asad Umer has said that the PMLN-led government was baffled having seen the public reaction, adding that the government's days were numbered. The senior PTI leader tweeted that it was a shameful act to harass woman parliamentarian. Earlier, taking to Twitter, Sidra Imran, the female MPA from Sindh, alleged that she was repeatedly receiving a phone call form an unknown number. The caller introduced himself as an official of IB Sindh and was asking about her location detail.
