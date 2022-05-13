Lahorites brave heatwave as mercury touches 42.5°C

LAHORE:Very hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the City as mercury touched 42.5°C on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials warned that the day temperature was likely to remain 07-09°C above normal in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while 06-08°C above normal in Sindh and Balochistan. They advised the general public to take precautionary measures to avoid heatwave. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts while plain areas will remain under the grip of severe heatwave conditions. However, gusty/dust raising winds were likely in southern and central plain districts of the country. Thursday’s highest temperature was recorded at Jacobabad where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore, it was 42.5°C and minimum was 28.5°C.