Waseem backs Tariq as coach of CWG boxing contingent

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier professional boxer and three-time WBC flyweight world silver champion Mohammad Waseem has said that Tariq Siddiqui must accompany Pakistan’s boxing squad which will feature in the Commonwealth Games slated to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

“I know Tariq very well as he has been my coach and my silver medal in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games was also because of his support and fine coaching.

Pakistan needs a medal in Birmingham and if we want to get that then we will have to send him with the squad to Birmingham,” Waseem told ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

“Tariq always raises his voice for top fighters and never compromises on merit and because of this he also faces huge issues but I hope the current PBF knows his calibre well and will choose him to accompany the Birmingham-bound Pakistan squad as he has already trained boxers in the national camp to prepare for the quadrennial event,” said Waseem, also a former Asian Games bronze medallist.

Tariq is a shrewd coach and was also Waseem’s assistant coach when he lifted the WBC world silver title for the first time a few years ago in South Korea.

“He is energetic and a hard-working individual and we should respect such coaches and we should also put such people in our plans for big events,” Waseem said.

Pakistan’s boxing squad will be finalised before May 24, which is the last date set by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) for all federations to submit final squads with the NOC. The PBF also plans to hold an inter-departmental event at Lahore from May 21-24 which will also help the federation to finalise the squad for the Commonwealth Games.

Tariq last toured as a coach with Pakistan team in 2015 to South Korea for a month-long training in connection with the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Incheon Vision Programme from May 15 to June 10.

And for the 2014 Incheon Asian Games Tariq was sure to accompany Pakistan’s squad but was dropped in the final moment after a federation's top official opted to accompany the squad in his place to utilise a state-sponsored ticket, a decision which had raised many eyebrows.

Tariq is an IBA one-star and never any federation made an effort to send him to upgrade his coaching qualification. However he still can be adjusted as an assistant coach in the squad.

He has been serving WAPDA as a coach since 1998 and has produced a number of national and international fighters.

He has always been seen doing extra work in training camps and some of the major boxers always appreciate Tariq’s quality as a coach.