Court fines Masjid-e-Nabavi incident petitioner

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) fined a petitioner Rs200,000 after he failed to appear in court after filing a petition against the Masjid-e-Nabawi incident.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition. The petitioner did not appear before the court despite beingsummoned. The CJ ruled that such petitions should not be filed in which the name of blasphemy was misused. He then called IHC Journalist Association President Saqib Bashir to the rostrum and asked what action should be taken against such habitual petitioners.

Saqib said such people were fined but they did not pay it. To it, the CJ said if they did not pay the fine, their pleas would not be entertained.