Nawaz wants no Army role in politics: law minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar said that the criticism on Pakistan Army made by PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has a clear difference as Nawaz Sharif always wants the Army to keep itself away from the politics while Imran Khan tries to drag it into the politics. He expressed these views while answering a question posed by Hamid Mir, host of Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’ on Monday. He said that Nawaz Sharif always call upon the Army to uphold its oath and not to indulge in politics while Imran wants to remain under umbrella of the Army.

He said that one of the allies of Imran Khan addressed the public rally urging the Army to help hold the general elections. He said that PTI leader and Punjab governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema wrote to Army Chief asking him to intervene in the provincial affairs and help them resolve.