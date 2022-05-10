To validate resignations: PTI decides not to appear before NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: The PTI decided Monday not to appear before National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for the verification of their resignations, sources said.

The decision was made during the PTI's parliamentary party meeting, where the lawmakers were of the view that their resignations should be accepted at any cost as they had already tendered them.

The NA Speaker said that on the day he was elected, he had decided to review the resignations of the PTI MNAs after it had emerged that they might have been asked to resign forcefully. Moreover, in case PTI Chairman Imran Khan is arrested ahead of the Islamabad long march, the party decided to hold country-wide protests and will attempt to shut down businesses.

When the lawmakers asked the ex-prime minister— who was presiding over the meeting — what the plan was for the long march once it reaches Islamabad, the PTI chairman refused to answer them.

"It will be clear once the long march reaches Islamabad," he said and added that elections will be announced as soon as the march reaches Islamabad. The party members also advised the chairman not to include Jamshed Dasti in PTI as he would prove to be next Aamir Liaquat.