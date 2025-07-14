Emily Deschanel reflects on emotional struggles during ‘Bones’ first season

Emily Deschanel has recently opened up about her emotional struggles while filming the first season of Fox’s Bones.

During an appearance on latest episode of Fail Better podcast with host David Duchovny, My Sister’s Keeper actress explained how her ADHD and dyslexia as a child impacted her career later on.

“We were working insane hours, longer than just a normal series,” said the 48-year-old.

Emily told the podcast host, “You’re working 14- to 16-hour days, and then I had to memorise the lines.”

Therefore, the Rose Red actress mentioned, “I’d be staying up late night memorizing lines. I would joke that I would go home and just cry in a bathtub every night because I was just so overwhelmed.”

Emily continued, “I’d come to set and I would be trying to remember the lines that I got no sleep.”

“And trying to remember the lines that I had memorised the night before and then I had them in my head and couldn’t remember them,” pointed out the Cold Mountain actress.

Emily added that she was able to get through the long-running series after series creator Hart Hanson offered her practical “support,” like getting someone to run lines with her and a bigger trailer to match co-star David Boreanaz.

“Hart helped me find ways to be better, get my job done in terms of learning my lines and remembering them, and a lot of it was having downtime or having some scene that I’m not in, et cetera. He’s just a good one. We were so lucky,” she added.