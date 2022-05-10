Prices of flour bags soar as most mills shut in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The prices of wheat flour bags hiked after nine out of the 13 flourmills closed down following the suspension of wheat supply to these mills by the government in the Charsadda district.

Also, there is a possibility of flour shortage in the district as the stock of wheat available in the government godown can cater to the needs of people just for a week.Sources said that the government had stopped the supply of wheat quota to the flourmills from April 30 last due to which nine out of 13 mills had been closed.

They said that flourmills had slashed the production up to 80 per cent due to unavailability of wheat, causing a shortage of flour in the district. The sources said that price of flour of 20kg per bag was increased by Rs250 in the open market.

It was also learnt that Punjab had stopped the supply of wheat and flour to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which would create flour crisis in the province. When contacted, Food Department Assistant Food Controller Bashir Gul confirmed that 280 tonnes of wheat were to be provided to the flourmills in Charsadda district on daily basis but now the supply was halted by the government after the wheat harvesting season started.

He said that government had stopped the supply of wheat to the flourmills for four months from April 30 last. “Only 2,400-tonne wheat stock is available with us at the godown of District Food Department, which can cater to the needs of people for only one week in the district,” the official said, adding that the present stock would be supplied only in case of emergency.

He said the millowners should purchase wheat from the open market and ensure the availability of staple commodity to the people. Meanwhile, District Flourmills Association President Murshid Khan and the managing director of a local flourmill Shahjehan Khan confirmed the reports that nine of 13 flourmills had been shut due to the non-availability of wheat.

They said that most of the farmers were not ready to sell wheat because of low production in the province.Murshid Khan and Shahjehan Khan feared most of the flourmills would be closed down if the supply of wheat was not resumed by the government forthwith.

They advised the provincial government to tackle the issue in time or else the people would face an acute shortage of wheat flour in the province.