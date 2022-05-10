Shehbaz Sharif (Left) and Dr Arif Alvi. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Political drama over removal of Punjab governor on Monday took a new turn when President Arif Alvi once again rejected the prime minister's summary, advising him to remove Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema.



In a tit-for-tat move, the federal government issued a notification late in night saying that Cheema is no more Punjab governor. According to a press release from the President House, the president conveyed to the prime minister that the Punjab governor cannot be removed without his approval.

Referring to Clause 3 of Article 101 of the Constitution, he stated, “The governor shall hold office as per pleasure of the President.” He wrote that the incumbent governor cannot be removed as there was neither any allegation of misconduct nor conviction by any court of law or of any act committed by him contrary to the Constitution of Pakistan. He stated that it is his duty as head of the state to represent unity of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in terms of Article 41 of the Constitution.

Highlighting the Constitutional role of the Punjab governor, the President said that the governor had also sent a report earlier regarding the unfortunate happenings in the Punjab Assembly, questioning validity of the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, and shifting of loyalties.



Rejecting the advice of the prime minister, he stated that he is convinced that the removal of the Punjab governor would be unfair and against the norms of justice. The President emphasised that it is essential that the incumbent governor should continue to stay to encourage and promote a healthy and clean democratic system where members are not coerced or bought to bring about an illegitimate change and Article 63A of the Constitution specifically discourages such activities.

The president further highlighted that he is committed to stand by the provisions of the Constitution of Pakistan in these difficult times and strongly rejects the advice of the prime minister to remove the Punjab governor.

Late in the night the Cabinet Division issued a notification that read: “In terms of Article 101 and Proviso to Article 48(1) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan read with serial No 2D of Schedule V-B to the Rules of Business, 1973 and the Prime Minister’s advice(s) rendered on 17-04-2022 and 01-05-2022 for removal of Governor of the Punjab Mr. Omer Sarfraz Cheema ceases to hold the office of the Governor of the Punjab with immediate effect.

“2. The Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab shall perform the functions of Governor Punjab as Acting Governor till the appointment of a new Governor, in accordance with the Article 104 of the Constitution.”

Earlier, on April 18, 2022, President Dr Arif Alvi directed Punjab Governor Umar Sarfaraz Cheema to continue in his post, a day after he refused to administer the oath of office to the newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema said that he will stay in the office as long as President Arif Alvi wants. Prime Minister Shehbaz Shabaz Sharif moved another summary for removal of Punjab governor on May 1, 2022. According to the summary moved by prime minister, the term of Punjab governor will end today (Tuesday).