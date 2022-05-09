Greek coastguard rescues over 100 migrants at sea

Athens: Greece’s coastguard on Sunday said it had rescued 106 migrants including many children from a half-sunken sailing boat on the Aegean Sea.
A coastguard statement said the migrants were found late on Saturday near the southeastern island of Kos, a short distance from the Turkish coast. The group, of various nationalities which were not disclosed, included 14 women and 20 children. No other people are considered to be missing in the incident, the coastguard said.
Elad, Israel: Israeli security services on Sunday arrested two Palestinians suspected of axing to death three Israelis...
Tunis: Hundreds of Tunisians demonstrated Sunday in a show of support for President Kais Saied and a series of...
Seoul: South Korea’s hawkish new president will be sworn in on Tuesday, and he looks set to get tough with...
Juba: Cholera has killed one child and infected 30 people in South Sudan, the first resurgence of the illness in...
Sofia: A fire at a retirement home in eastern Bulgaria has killed four residents, police said Sunday, the latest blaze...
Tehran: Tehran is "against" the war in Ukraine and hopes for a political solution to the conflict, Iran’s Foreign...
