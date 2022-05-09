 
Monday May 09, 2022
Greek coastguard rescues over 100 migrants at sea

By AFP
May 09, 2022

Athens: Greece’s coastguard on Sunday said it had rescued 106 migrants including many children from a half-sunken sailing boat on the Aegean Sea.

A coastguard statement said the migrants were found late on Saturday near the southeastern island of Kos, a short distance from the Turkish coast. The group, of various nationalities which were not disclosed, included 14 women and 20 children. No other people are considered to be missing in the incident, the coastguard said.

