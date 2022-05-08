IHC moved against ECP's judicial power

The IHC building and the ECP name board. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has been moved against the judicial power of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

A petition has been filed by Daniyal Khokhar, Advocate, on behalf of senior PTI leader Babar Awan. It said clauses, which provide judicial authority to the ECP under the ECP Act, should be declared null and void and the ECP should be stopped from exercising the power.

It said the ECP’s power to punish for contempt and issue directions should also be withheld.

“Details should also be sought about salaries and perks of ECP officials and if they are equal to court officials, they should be declared illegal,” the plea added.