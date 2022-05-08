Hikayat-e-Rumi — An inspiring book for children

Dr. Tassadaq Hussain has written an Urdu book titled ‘Hikayat-e-Rumi’ for children in a very simple and easy writing style. A great book teaches us the moral lessons of virtue. It is a collection of fifty-eight special stories.

Rumi is a very notable personality. He was a famous scholar and Sufi of Islam. He gained fame for his ‘Masnavi Roomi’, a book of Sufism. The book Masnavi contains many ‘Hikayat’ (stories), and Rumi teaches moral lessons through the stories. He used the ‘Hikayat’ to train the people.

‘Hikayat-e-Rumi’ by Maulana Rumi is a book that explains the tales and stories that Molana Jalaluddin Rumi experienced and it shows his wisdom, his uniqueness, and his limitless knowledge. He gave different pieces of advice not only to Muslim readers but he also tried to make it beneficial to the non-Muslim readers, too. By giving logical examples and reasonable ideas, he proved how we could become humans, the perfect humans.

Rumi’s writing was always on behalf of humanity. He always promoted humane values. He wrote books that are full of vision that always showed the path of righteousness to the people of the world. It is an inspiring book with moral endings. It gives readers a great perspective on how small advice can have a huge impact on someone’s success. Here is a book to put young readers in the mood for learning lessons to make life a pleasant one. Lots of them feature morality and human values.

It is a kind of bestowing presents on good little children, and even grown-ups too, and all of them take place in the life of every person. The stories therein teach to fall in love with God only.

The stories are super. Each one has a moral. The educational aspect makes the book a special reading. It teaches us to pray appropriately, to befriend noble people, to rely on God in difficult times, to prefer solitude than seeking the company of the foolish, to avoid greediness, to be content with what we have, to have self-control, to seek knowledge, as it is the water of life, to believe in destiny, etc.

What is both refreshing and valuable is the diversity of the collection. All the readers should be able to find themselves within the pages of this collection and find a story that resonates with them and their experiences. The overall quality of the writing of the author is a strength. It is a thoroughly readable collection. You can use it for making life bearable, enjoyable, and happy. This is a lovely book. Perfect as a pick-me-up and a book for the shelf. It is also a great comforting bedtime read, but its uplifting message is suitable for any time. A great addition to any child’s bookshelf.