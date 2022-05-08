Imran has emerged as biggest threat to Pakistan, claims Ghani

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided to hold a power show in Karachi on May 15, and it will be addressed by PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

This was announced by Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani, who is also the PPP Karachi president, while addressing a news conference at the provincial assembly on Saturday. The venue of the large public meeting of the PPP is yet to be decided.

Ghani recalled on the occasion that the PPP had earlier planned to hold a warm reception for the party chief on his arrival in the city last month for the first time after the ouster of Imran Khan as the prime minister.

The labour minister said that the date of the reception had been changed twice, but then the plan was ultimately dropped by the party due to unavoidable circumstances.

He told the media that the Karachi chapter of the PPP had now decided to hold a huge public gathering in the city on May 15, and that the party chairman would address the meeting.

He recalled that over one and a half years ago, when the Pakistan Democratic Movement had been formed, the PPP chief had proposed to oust Khan through the legal and constitutional method of a no-confidence vote.

He demanded exemplary action under Article 6 of the constitution against the Pakistan president, the Punjab governor, the former speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly, and their cronies for violating the constitution.

He said that the recent act of insulting sloganeering in Madina, which had violated the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabavi, had embarrassed the entire nation of Pakistan.

He also said that the leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had committed the shameful act of using various social media platforms to disseminate the video clips of the sorrowful incident of Madina. He pointed out that the former premier’s failure to condemn the incident to this day showed that he was a fascist politician.

He mentioned that during his long march from Karachi to Islamabad that had commenced on February 27, the PPP chairman had on multiple occasions directly warned the then PM to step down so that early general elections could be held in the country.

Ghani said that at that time Khan and his cabinet colleagues had been constantly claiming that they would not just complete their five-year term but would also rule the country for another five years.

He said that Khan’s followers were not political workers, but instead they were zealots, whose number was no more than a few thousand in the entire country.

Replying to a question, he said that the constitution had been fully followed while making the effort to oust Khan. Moreover, he added, the establishment had remained neutral for the first time, while the judiciary and the parliament also fulfilled all the constitutional requirements in this regard.

He recalled that the judiciary, the establishment and the parliament had committed such acts in the past that did not conform to the constitution, and that the PPP had always criticised all such unlawful actions.

But this time, he pointed out, all the state institutions played their due role within the ambit of the constitution. He said that confining these institutions to their respective constitutional roles is a victory for the country and its people.

Ghani said that the former PM had ruined the country’s economy and had caused immense miseries to the people due to unemployment and the unprecedented hike in the prices of essential commodities.

He said that Khan’s regime had caused irreparable damage to the country through multiple scandals related to his rule. He also said that Khan had now been attempting to divert the public’s attention away from these scandals by declaring that his political opponents and other vital state institutions were traitors.

He stressed that Khan had emerged as the biggest threat to the country, pointing out that the former premier was ready to go to any extent in his protest campaign after the removal of his government.