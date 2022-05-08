COAS Inter-Club hockey from May 15

ISLAMABAD: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Inter-Club District Hockey Championship under the auspices of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will be held from May 15-25.

The event is aimed at promoting the game at the district and club levels.

All district associations have been advised to hold the "Chief of Army Staff Inter-Club District Hockey Championship" at their respective regional headquarters from May 15 to May 25.

Club/department players are eligible to join respective teams for the event.

Players up to the age of 30 can participate in the event. Clubs must have at least two players, aged 16 and below and two aged 18 and below on their teams.

A club can name a team consisting of 14 to18 players. It is a must for players to have the domicile of their respective districts.

The winning team will qualify for the regional-level events.