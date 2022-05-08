Cotton in jeopardy in Sindh as canals dry out

KARACHI: Cotton planting in many parts of Sindh has been lagging as the province faces a record-breaking heat wave and severe water shortages, raising concerns about the performance of the country’s textile economy.

“Shortage of irrigation water and an unusually hot summer are likely to hit the cotton crop in season,” a stakeholder told The News on Saturday.

“Overall, Sindh is experiencing water shortage with the exception of some areas in the lower part of the province and it is feared that the sowing cotton would be next to impossible for the tail-end growers.”

Digri, Mirpurkhas, Jhu­ddo, Kot Ghulam Moham­mad, Jhilori, Sindhri, Naokot, Phuladiyyoon, and Khaan are the most affected in Sindh province, according to reports pouring in from these parts.

The growers said there were reports that cotton-picking would be delayed this season in the early cotton areas, while water shortage in the upper province has now entered an alarming stage.

Similarly, cotton-growing areas in Punjab are also facing drought-like conditions.

According to reports, canals are 80 percent short of water in upper Sindh and lower Punjab, where cotton sowing has been estimated to be delayed by three to four weeks.

Besides, rising mercury was also likely to affect the cotton despite an increase in the area under cultivation, stakeholders said, adding that only timely rains could save the crop from damage this season.

Currently, farmers were seeding cotton crops though the ideal planting time has lapsed because canals were dry.

According to experts, late sowing does not bode well for most of the cotton varieties as it delays flowering, which not only lowers the yield, but also the quality of fibre.

Short season crops are compromised in terms of production, while young plants are too sensitive to high temperatures in early days. Moreover, pre-monsoon and early monsoon rains that usually start from around June 10 can harden the soil for the seeds that have not germinated as yet. Also heavy downpour can flood the fields leaving the saplings submerged.

On the other hand, cotton market that opened on Friday after long eid holidays swung between Rs18,000 and Rs21,500/maund (37.324 kg) during the two-day week as cotton stocks have almost ended in the country.

Prices also fluctuated in the international market during the outgoing week. July futures closed at a high level of 155.95 cents per pound in the New York Cotton Market.

According to the weekly cotton export report of the USDA, cotton sales from the 2021-22 crop during the week reached 0.232 million bales, higher by 92 percent than sales of the last week. China remained the largest buyer with 99,700 bales.

The cotton crop of 2022-23 witnessed sales of 93,200 bales, of which Pakistan purchased 19,800 to become the second-biggest buyer after China.

Naseem Usman, Chairman of Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, said the prices of silver fibre increased in other countries including India, where production was expected to be lower than last year. In order to meet the cotton demand, India removed 11 percent cotton import duty till September this year, but prices were still increasing and New Delhi was considering banning exports for a few months.

Industry officials said that due to an increase in the cotton futures, especially in the New York Cotton Market, the local mills would have problems in the futures deals.

Moreover, a huge increase in the exchange rate might also affect the trade amid Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Traders said cotton prices were expected to rise globally as Bangladesh was planning to import 9 million bales due to an increase in the fabric and yarn demand. Bangladesh had imported 8.5 million bales in 2021.