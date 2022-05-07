TME students shine in CAIE

Islamabad : Students of The Millennium Education group have bagged 24 Cambridge Learner Awards in Cambridge Assessment International Examination (CAIE) June - Nov 2021 in The International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) Exams and A- Level. The award-winning Millennials not only topped at a regional but at a national level as well, says the press release.

The year 2021 high achievers for both May - June and October - November exam series are as follows; The Millennium Education (TME), One World Campus, Islamabad: Topped in Pakistan: Shameen Yasir – Biology, Taaha Asrar Ahmed – Biology, Aleena Ahmad – Chemistry, Essa Syed Mian – Chemistry. The Millennials who topped in north Pakistan, includes Shameen Yasir – Mathematics, and Natalya Jamal – Pakistan Studies.

Future World School & College Flagship Campus outperformed all other campuses nationwide by bagging top eight distinctions in CAIE - IGCSE and A Level in Pakistan. Topped in Pakistan include, Ayesha Samra Khan – Urdu as Second Language (IGCSE) and Abeeha Shoaib – Business (A-Level) whereas top in North Pakistan ; Abeeha Shoaib – Economics (A-Level), Ayesha Khan – Environmental Management (IGCSE), Saad Rayyan – Physics (IGCSE). 1st place in North Pakistan; Abdul Wahid – Best across four CAIE A Levels. Amna Arshad scored 3rd place in North Pakistan and was the High achiever – Best across Six CAIE and Art & Design (IGCSE) respectively.

TME, Khyber Campus, Peshawar bagged top three distinctions in IGCSE and A Level. Umaima Khan – Biology (IGCSE), and Mahnoor Zaman Khan – Chemistry (IGCSE) topped in Pakistan. Third place in North Pakistan was accomplished by Hamza Ahmad Khan – Best across five CAIE AS Levels.

Millennial Jehan Mirza, the student at Future World School, Bahria Town, Rawalpindi, topped in North Pakistan in Economics (A-Level). TME, Gujranwala, Meerab Saroya topped in Punjab – Psychology (A-Level). From Future World Campus, Lahore, Abdullah Imtiaz achieved three distinctions in Chemistry, Mathematics without coursework and Physics (IGCSE). At Future World School, Karachi, Mohibullah Khan Mathematics without coursework (IGCSE), and Hannan Ur Rehman Shaikh Religious Studies (IGCSE) topped in Pakistan.

The excellent CAIE results and distinctions are a result of 35 years of quality education which is a testament to our legacy of academic excellence” quoted Founder & CEO The Millennium Education Group Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI. He further added that “ our learners have once again proven the age-old adage that hard work, discipline and academic high standards pay rich dividends, if they have the necessary drive and passion. He highlighted that the remarkable achievements in the form of National Distinctions secured by the students are a corroboration of the academic preparedness of students to pursue post-secondary education. These exceptional distinctions are also an indication that our students are ready for college level work and have a bright future ahead of them”.