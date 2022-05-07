Table tennis squad leaves for Maldives

KARACHI: A 16-member Pakistan table tennis contingent, ten players and six officials, was scheduled to fly out of here for Maldives in the wee hours of Saturday (today) to feature in the South Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championship slated to be held from May 9-11.

The squad comprises five boys and five girls who will feature in the under-15 and under-18 events.

The touring party manager Kifayatullah Khan told ‘The News’ on Friday that this is the first time in Pakistan’s history that such a strong unit has been picked for the event.

“Yes, we have huge medal chances as we are taking a strong team to Maldives. There are national champions among these boys and girls and hopefully they will deliver their best,” said Kifayatullah, also the finance secretary of the Pakistan Table Tennis Federation (PTTF).

Kifayat said that the players have been backed by a handful of sponsors. “We have got a few sponsors and somewhere players have also contributed as the federation has not got any support from the state. We are thankful to the government for issuing us the NOC,” Kifayat said.

Ummam Khwaja, who is Pakistan No2, will lead the boys team which also carries Haseeb Khawaja, Shah Khan (all Under-18 from KP), Abbas Amjad Khan and Ahmed (both under-15).

National champion Haiqa Khan, Pernya Khan, Kulsoom (all under-18), Hoor Fawad and Bisma Faryal (both Under-15) are part of the women lot.