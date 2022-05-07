Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Friday imposed Rs50 million fine on the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) for its inability to timely restore power supply in the wake of a countrywide power system collapse on January 9, 2021.

The company took approximately 20 hours to restore the system after most of the country's major cities, including the capital and rural areas, lost power in one of the biggest blackouts.

The Nepra constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the matter in the light of Nepra laws, rules and regulations, a statement issued here by the authority said.

The committee presented its report to the authority on the basis of which the Nepra initiated legal proceedings against the NTDC. Accordingly, an explanation was sought from the NTDC on April 1, 2021 under Rule 4(1) of the Nepra (Fines) Rules 2002, followed by a show-cause notice on August 25, 2021, under Section 27B of the Nepra Act.

On January 12, 2022, the regulator provided a hearing opportunity to the NTDC, but it failed to give any satisfactory response and was found guilty of violating relevant provisions of the Grid Code. Therefore, the authority imposed a fine of Rs50 million on the NTDC.



It is relevant to mention here that the authority has also initiated legal proceedings against power plants for their lapses, deficiencies and failure in the breakdown.