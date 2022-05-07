 
Saturday May 07, 2022
Sukkur: Robbers kill two men

May 07, 2022

SUKKUR: Robbers shot two men dead in two different incidents in Jacobabad and Sukkur respectively. Some unidentified robbers shot dead a man, identified as Muhib Lashari, when he offered resistance to avert their stealing attempt at his house in village Bagh Lashari of district Jacobabad. In another incident of similar nature, Bhoral Malik, was shot dead by robbers in Sukkur.

