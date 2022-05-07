Sukkur: Robbers kill two men

SUKKUR: Robbers shot two men dead in two different incidents in Jacobabad and Sukkur respectively. Some unidentified robbers shot dead a man, identified as Muhib Lashari, when he offered resistance to avert their stealing attempt at his house in village Bagh Lashari of district Jacobabad. In another incident of similar nature, Bhoral Malik, was shot dead by robbers in Sukkur.
