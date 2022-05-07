MPA Shahzad Qureshi meets President Alvi, ex-governor

A party was held on the third day of the Eid-ul-Fitr at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's central office in Karachi, Insaf House, and it was attended by Sindh Assembly member Shahzad Qureshi and other leaders and workers of the party.

The leaders and workers greeted one another on the Eid. Addressing the workers, Qureshi talked about the long march to be held in Islamabad. He called on President Dr Arif Alvi at the Governor House. He also visited the office of former Sindh governor Imran Ismail and discussed important issues.

Sindh Assembly members Khurram Sher Zaman, Shahnawaz Jadoon and Saeed Afridi were also present in the meeting. They expressed sorrow over the death of a 22-year-old man after a vehicle overturned due to speeding in the Sea View area.