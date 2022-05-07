MPA Shahzad Qureshi meets President Alvi, ex-governor

A party was held on the third day of the Eid-ul-Fitr at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's central office in Karachi, Insaf House, and it was attended by Sindh Assembly member Shahzad Qureshi and other leaders and workers of the party.
The leaders and workers greeted one another on the Eid. Addressing the workers, Qureshi talked about the long march to be held in Islamabad. He called on President Dr Arif Alvi at the Governor House. He also visited the office of former Sindh governor Imran Ismail and discussed important issues.
Sindh Assembly members Khurram Sher Zaman, Shahnawaz Jadoon and Saeed Afridi were also present in the meeting. They expressed sorrow over the death of a 22-year-old man after a vehicle overturned due to speeding in the Sea View area.
My Karachi ExhibitionThe Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry is bringing back the colours of Karachi by organising...
KARACHI: Beyond Beauty 2022 took place on International Women’s Day, a day pivotal in the movement of women’s...
On the instructions of the acting vice chancellor of the University of Karachi , Prof Dr Nasira Khatoon, KU Campus...
The Karachi police have registered 104 cases and arrested 179 people during a crackdown on reckless drivers,...
Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Friday expressed grave concerns over the rising street crimes...
The current acute shortage of irrigation water poses a grave threat to the very survival of the agricultural economy...
Comments