CCPO vows to make Lahore crime-free

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Friday shared his policing priorities and targets during an introductory meeting with crime reporters at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Friday.

DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan, SP Headquarters Malik Awais and other senior police officers were also present on this occasion. “Media are the eyes and ears of the society. We will make Lahore crime-free with the guidance and support of media”, Kamyana said while starting his address.

Kamyana, further said that protection of life and property of citizens, free registration of FIRs, timely and merit-based investigations are his topmost priorities. “Lahore Police will ensure 100% free FIR registration of the complaints registered at front desk and 15 calls”, Kamyana pledged. "We will discourage the withholding of FIRs registration to show decrease in crime graph," he added.

The CCPO said, he himself is monitoring the cases registration for the successful implementation of the policy. He further said that the investigations on merit were mandatory to ensure justice for the victim and the punishment for the perpetrator. The best policing is prevention and eradication of crime and holding the neck of the criminal, Kamyana added. He said it is necessary for promotion of peace and stability in society that the criminal remained behind bar. “I request you all to launch a mass awareness campaign that if a nominated accused in an FIR is innocent, he should not get a bail but produce himself before police as Police will not arrest him”, Kamyana started while delineating his policy to transform investigations wing. Police will not arrest any citizen over fake cases, Kamyana asserted.

CCPO vowed to establish a dedicated wing to probe the financial/white collar crimes. He also announced to simplify the FIR registration procedure in financial embezzlement matters. “The old procedure of verification through multiple stages has been rolled back”, Kamyana said. However, keeping in view a prevalent nuisance value- misuse of such cases in our society, a verification under SOPs for nominated suspects is necessary, he said. Kamyana further said that they will make try to ensure submission of challans in 30 days after timely and merit-based investigation of cases and directed to ensure submission of challans in 30 days. He also resolved to take steps to fulfill DSP rank officers seats at CIA Lahore. Lahore Police has already launched a crackdown against protocol culture and will not let anyone harass public through gun and guard culture at public places, Bilal Kamyana added. He requested all the sections of society under the notion of community policing take part in eradication of crime along with police.