Qureshi says solution to crisis lies in polls

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek Insaf vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the imported government is unlikely to achieve its objective after registration of fake cases against PTI leadership, warning the party would not spare the rulers at any cost.

He said PTI chairman Imran Khan will address a public meeting in Multan on May 20. Later, he would address in Swabi, Abbottabad and other cities. Talking to journalists at the shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariyia (RA) after offering Eid prayers, he said the government is lodging fake cases against the PTI leadership but it must know that it would deter the party struggle against the imported government. “The solution to Pakistan’s crisis lies in fresh elections,” he said, adding all the political forces go to the public and let them decide who they side with.He said the appointment of Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab Chief Minister is illegitimate as the Governor had already rejected Usman Buzdar’s resignation.