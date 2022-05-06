Public schools in Pakistan lack basic facilities. It seems that after their construction, no government official pays any attention to them. It is the state’s responsibility to provide quality education in public schools. If the authorities concerned fail to deal with this issue, Pakistan will continue to have a low literacy rate.

Children from poor households are talented, but they do not have enough means to prove themselves. The state should take responsibility for their education and create learning opportunities for them. Only through quality education can Pakistan walk on the road to progress. The government must bring education reforms.

Wisam Rasheed Bizanjo

Karachi