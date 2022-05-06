Humid, partly cloudy weather forecast

LAHORE:The City witnessed a humid and partly cloudy weather during Eid holidays while for Friday (today) Met office predicted similar weather conditions.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and may persist till next 24 hours. They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Dera Ismail Khan, Parachinar, Drosh, Saidu Sharif, Dir, Kalam, Malam Jabba, Mirkhani, Chitral, Peshawar, Buner, Bannu, Cherat, Pattan, Murree, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Mangla, Bhakkar, Bagrote, Astor, Gupis and Gilgit. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 37.8°C and minimum was 23.3°C.