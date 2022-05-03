Eid greetings from Australian High Commissioner

Islamabad:Australia’s Acting High Commissioner, Joanne Frederiksen sends her warmest wishes to Muslims in Pakistan, Australia and around the world on Eid ul Fitr. In her message she said: “I send my warmest good wishes to Muslims here in Pakistan, back home in Australia and right around the world, who are celebrating the festival of Eid al-Fitr.

Eid is a joyous occasion, to be celebrated with family and friends – a truly special time. In Australia, we take pride in being an open and diverse multi-ethnic and multi-faith democracy. With every Eid celebration we are given an opportunity to reflect on the invaluable contribution Australian Muslims make to the Australian community.

Australia and Pakistan’s people-to-people links continue to deepen and grow. Today, more than 85,000 Pakistanis call Australia home. These links draw on over 70 years of friendship between our two countries, underpinned by a shared Commonwealth heritage, engagement on peace and security, steady trade ties, cooperation on education and our common love of cricket. So on behalf of Australia – let me wish you a happy and peaceful celebration.

Eid Mubarak.”