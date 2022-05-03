Race to save miners trapped for two weeks in Burkina Faso

Ouagadougou: Rescue workers are racing against the clock to save eight miners who have been trapped for two weeks in a Canadian-operated mine in Burkina Faso, relatives and workers told AFP on Monday. Trevali Mining Corp. announced on April 16 that eight miners -- six from Burkina, a Zambian and a Tanzanian -- were missing following a "flood" underground at a zinc mine at Perkoa, 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the capital Ouagadougou.
Lagos: A three-storey mainly residential building has collapsed in Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos, killing nine...
Copenhagen: Denmark on Monday reopened its embassy in Kyiv, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod announced during a surprise...
Manila: Eight people died, including six children, when a fire ripped through a poor community in the Philippines...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday slammed his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov for...
Washington: US First Lady Jill Biden will visit Romania and Slovakia this week to meet with displaced Ukrainian...
Tunis: Tunisian President Kais Saied has announced the launch of "national dialogue" to help resolve a political...
