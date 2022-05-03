 
Tuesday May 03, 2022
Race to save miners trapped for two weeks in Burkina Faso

By AFP
May 03, 2022

Ouagadougou: Rescue workers are racing against the clock to save eight miners who have been trapped for two weeks in a Canadian-operated mine in Burkina Faso, relatives and workers told AFP on Monday. Trevali Mining Corp. announced on April 16 that eight miners -- six from Burkina, a Zambian and a Tanzanian -- were missing following a "flood" underground at a zinc mine at Perkoa, 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the capital Ouagadougou.

