Punjab governor’s removal: PM Shehbaz moves another summary

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday moved another summary to President Arif Alvi advising him removal of Punjab Governor Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, local media reported.

The President House has received the summary. According to the provision of the Constitution, if the President now does not remove Punjab Governor Cheema, his tenure will itself end after 10 days.

As the seat will stand vacant after ten days, the President will nominate the new governor. Sources privy to development suggests that the new governor will be from Pakistan People’s Party.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi instructed Punjab Governor Umar Sarfaraz Cheema to continue to hold the office. According to a President House statement, the President said that the Punjab governor would continue to serve till the decision on a summary for his removal was taken.