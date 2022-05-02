 
Monday May 02, 2022
Top Story

By News Desk
May 02, 2022
Ahsan Iqbal rubbishes claims work on CPEC stopped

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has rubbished claims that work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had been stopped after the new government came to power.

Reacting to a tweet by a retired military officer, he tweeted,” Respect yourself, don’t tell a lie. The CPEC was shut down after false propaganda by Imran Niazi. Over $29b projects had been launched in the PMLN government while no new project worth even $1b stared in the PTI tenure. Even approved projects were put in cold storage.”

Earlier, a retired military officer had tweeted that a major target of the new government had been completed after work on the CPEC stopped. “Chinese engineers are leaving Pakistan. A plan to harm Pakistan is underway,” he alleged.

