Fire in Dadu

It was heart-wrenching to read about the event that happened in Dadu, Sindh last month. The PPP has always claimed to be a party that works for the uplift of poor people. At the moment, if any province is facing extreme human crises, it is Sindh.
The local administration and the Sindh government must ensure development in these underdeveloped areas. The provincial government must ensure that there are well-equipped and functional rescue centres throughout Sindh. Such horrific incidents shouldn’t be repeated.
Nauman Khan
Swat
