Heatwave to continue

LAHORE: Severe heat wave continued to prevail in the city as mercury reached 42.5°C in the provincial metropolis here on Saturday while Met office predicted that the whole country, particularly plain areas would be under the grip of heat wave.
They advised the people to take precautionary measures and said that continental air was prevailing over the most parts of the country while a westerly wave was likely to enter western parts of the country from Sunday (evening/night).
They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very hot in plain areas.
Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority has chalked out a comprehensive plan to ensure continuous water supply...
ISLAMABAD: The Inspector General of Police has suspended a superintendent of police presently posted in the Security...
Islamabad : According to a survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan, at least 70 per cent of respondents believe that the...
ISLAMABAD: Kuwait-backed units are planning several projects in Pakistan valued at $750 million, marking one of the...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi has demanded that former prime minister...
ISLAMABAD: At least 86 cases of attacks and violations against media and its practitioners, including journalists,...
Comments