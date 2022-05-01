Saad shows concern over no work on ML-1 project

LAHORE : Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique Saturday chaired meetings on status of ML-1, development plans of railway and liaison application.

The minister expressed concern over the fact that no work could be done on this important project in the last four years. "Where we left off, no progress has been made since then, but our special unit has been dismantled," he said.

The minister said ML-1 is the lifeline of the railway. Giving instructions regarding the Special Purpose Vehicle, the federal minister said that it should be restored immediately and in the present circumstances, the railway administration should reset its priorities so that talks could be held with China in this regard.

Presiding over a meeting on the liaison application, the minister directed the authorities to review all the legal and technical aspects and submit its report.

During the briefing on the development plans of the railway, the railway minister urged not to make such a long wish list which is not feasible. Only make plans that can be completed, he said.

During the meeting, he gave guidelines on rolling stock and infrastructure projects.

The minister also sought details on investment of railway in Gwadar, rail link from Basima to Gwadar and construction of railway station and railway terminal at Gwadar. After the meeting, Secretary Railway and Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railway approved various appointments.