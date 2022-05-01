Tainted kabaddi players face four-year ban over doping

ISLAMABAD: Seven kabaddi players who tested positive for using banned substances are facing at least four-year ban from all national and international competitions.

Earlier, all the seven players had refused going for B samples thus accepting that they used the drugs and illegally tried to enhance performance during the recently held National Championship.

“All seven kabaddi players in question have decided not to go for the B samples, meaning they have accepted the charges, leaving the federation to decide on their fate,” a leading Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) official when contacted said.

He disclosed to ‘The News’ that under the instruction of the Anti-Doping Organisation of Pakistan (ADOP), the PKF has decided to constitute a probe committee to inquire seven positive players and then submit a report for further action. “Recently we have received a letter from the ADOP, enquiring about the action taken by the federation against players tested positive. We have decided to form a probe committee which will meet after Eid to conduct players’ interviews and suggest penalty and fine according to the laid down rules. Though the federation is not signatory to the WADA Rules, we operate under the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) which has zero tolerance for such acts. As such action will be taken against all the positive players in accordance with the laid down rules,” the official said.

The seven athletes who tested positive are Abdul Rehman, Sajid Nisar, Kashif Ashraf, Farhan Khan, Muhammad Irfan, Ali Shan and Muhammad Nafees Shahid.

The WADA-recognised ADOP headed by Dr Waqar Ahmad in a recent letter wanted an immediate report from the concerned federations on the measures taken so far to make the athletes in question accountable.

“It is regrettable that despite the Adverse Analytical Findings (AAF) of kabaddi players, no action has been taken,” the ADOP letter said.

The PKF official however contemplated that action would be taken in accordance with the laid down rules.

“Since we have no legal department and are not well equipped with the laid down rules, we seek ADOP guidance on the laid down penalty for such breach,” he said.

All athletes tested positive for the very first time could face up to four years national and international ban plus fine. It is believed that the majority of kabaddi players will face the same fate with a few might escape financial penalty.