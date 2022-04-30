PHC orders SNGPL to provide gas to textile industry

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday ordered the Sui North Gas Pipelines Company (SNGPL) not to disconnect gas supply to the textile industry.
A divisional Peshawar High Court bench comprising Justice S M Attique Shah and Justice Shakeel Ahmad stopped the SNGPL from taking action against the textile industry. The bench issued a notice to (SNGPL) to submit its reply.
The Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA) has filed a writ petition against the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, Federation of Pakistan, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources, Government of Khyber Pakht-unkhwa, SNGPL and Council of Common Interests. The association sought suspension of a notification issued by the SNGPL suspending gas supply to the textile industry.
The writ petition prayed the court to stop respondents from disconnecting gas supply.
Appearing for KPTMA, Muhammad Yasir Khattak Advocate and Barrister Ibrahim Afridi informed the court that the notification was discriminatory in nature offending Articles 4, 5, 25, 154 and 158 of the Constitution and was thus liable to be struck down and declared unconstitutional.
They requested the court to direct the respondents to provide uninterrupted gas supply to textile units as per requirements and gas production of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The counsels further argued that the notification was violation of OGRA Ordinance 2002 and was thus liable to be struck down and declared illegal and unlawful.
The writ petition requested the court to declare the action of SNGPL illegal and without lawful authority.
The Peshawar High Court divisional bench issued a notice to SNGPL and directed it to ensure provision of gas as per requirements of textile units and adjourned further hearing till May 18, 2022.
