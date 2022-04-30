Rain expected in KP from May 1

PESHAWAR: A fresh spell of rain is expected to lash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from May 1 and is likely to continue with intervals.

According to weather pundits, dust storm and rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/ hailstorm is expected in Malakand, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Waziristan, Kurram, Khyber, Orakzai, Mohmand and Bajaur districts.

Surface wind speed is likely to reach upto 35-45 kilometer per hour with gushing up to 70-80km per hour over most parts of the region during the period.Following the regional Met Office weather forecast, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued the rain alert asking the district administration to take all precautionary measures to avoid/minimize human losses and any property damage.

The relevant authorities were requested to inform tourists about weather forecast. ensure availability of all emergency services, staff and machinery and other resources.