IHC CJ Athar Minallah. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah has said that ARY channel ran a systematic campaign based on an imaginary narrative to undermine the judiciary and damage the credibility of the judicial system in the eyes of the public which entails serious and disastrous repercussions.

The court questioned the counsel for the petitioner and the channel, ARY News, about the systematic vilification campaign against the judiciary in the context of the events of April 9, 2022. “It has been reported that attempts have been made, particularly by the television channel, ARY News, to bring the august Supreme Court and this Court into disrepute and thus erode the confidence of the people in the judicial system,” the chief justice wrote in his order issued on Thursday.

He also questioned whether any order was passed or hearing made in competition or any other activity either at the international or national level organised by any signatory of the World Anti-Doping Code.

The prosecution of the cases is also being handled entirely by the ITA. Given that the cases are underway, there will be no further comments during the ongoing proceedings,” IWF maintained.



The PWLF may also face up to a four-year ban and a hefty fine. According to IWF rules, if three or more weightlifters fail dope tests in a year then the federation may be banned.

“Yes, both Talha and Abubakar have been declared positive for using banned drugs. The ITA and PWF has also convened an online meeting with us on May 1 to ascertain why the four other weightlifters refused to submit samples during an attempted out-of-competition test conducted by the ITA in Pakistan,” a PWF official said.

“Our point of view is simple: those arriving in Pakistan for the tests refused to furnish their identity. At that point in time (early November), there were two parallel anti-doping organisations working in Pakistan and the one owned by the government told us through a letter that only they are responsible for collecting samples and not the other one working already. We have got an official letter written by the government that only NADO is authorised to conduct tests on the athletes. Fearing reaction from the government (Pakistan Sports Board), our players asked for identity which the conducting agency refused. Hence the weightlifters in question refused to allow the collection of samples thinking that it was not the genuine body,” a PWF official said.

He added they were in possession of all the relevant correspondence with them from the government that strongly backed their claim. “We will put all the relevant material in the May 1 virtual meeting with the international body,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ITA has confirmed that it has asserted anti-doping rule violation (ADRVS) against two Pakistan weightlifters for the presence of ‘prohibited substance’ and against four additional weightlifters for refusing or failing to submit samples.

The ITA reports that it has asserted apparent ADRVs against Talha and Abubakar under Article 2.1 of the IWF Anti-Doping Rules (presence of a prohibited substance or its metabolites or markers).

A sample collected from Talha, out of the competition on November 29, 2021, and another sample collected on December 10, 2021, during the 2021 IWF World Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan (2021 World Championships) returned Adverse Analytical Findings (AAFs) for the prohibited steroid 19-norandrosterone.

A sample collected from Abubakar on December 9 during the 2021 World Championships has returned an AAF for the prohibited hormone and metabolic modulator tamoxifen metabolite.

A joint ITA and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) investigation, initiated on the basis of ITA intelligence, also resulted in the ITA asserting apparent ADRVs against Muhammad Sharjeel Butt, Ghulam Mustafa, Abdur Rehman and Farhan Amjad under Article 2.3 of the IWF Anti-Doping Rules (Evading, Refusing or Failing to Submit to Sample Collection) for refusing to submit to sample collection.

All six weightlifters will now be out of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games while the cloud of the international ban also hovers over the PWF in case they failed to convince the international body that the four weightlifters in question were unaware of the ITA presence and were totally ignorant that the official turning up for sample collecting was not fake or the one from the parallel body. the evening of April 9, 2022 that may have prejudiced someone or interfered with proceedings of the other constitutional bodies.

The chief justice delivered the damning indictment of the private channel while hearing a petition by anchor Arshad Sharif versus the Federation of Pakistan, in which he alleged that he had received threatening messages.

Appearing on behalf of the FIA, Director Humayun Bashir Tarar told the court that no proceedings had been initiated against the petitioner nor any other journalist associated with the television channel managed and operated by M/s ARY Media Communication.

Chief Justice Minallah, in his written order, said that journalists had made similar complaints in the past and directed the FIA to submit a report explaining why the perception of threat from its officials against journalists had not been dispelled.

Commenting on the channel running the campaign against the judiciary, the chief justice noted that, “It appeared as if they were also not aware that in the past this Court has entertained several petitions after the official timings. The petition in hand was also entertained and order was passed after the notified court timings and despite the fact that the prescribed formalities had not been complied with. The learned counsel also appeared to be unaware of dismissal of the petitions received on April 9, 2022, with exemplary costs.”

Responding to another query, the counsel for the petitioners also admitted that it was not the policy of the channel to give airtime to issues such as grave violations of the fundamental rights of victims of enforced disappearances or the students of Balochistan.

In his order, CJ Minallah wrote: “The systematic campaign against the august Supreme Court as well as this Court, particularly by ARY News channel, appears to be based on an imaginary narrative and in disregard to the notified policy of the Court to receive petitions after court timings, provided they involve extreme urgency. The systematic vilification campaign against the Supreme Court and this Court without any basis or prejudice having been caused to any person has profound consequences for those litigants who are admittedly denied a voice by the television channels in violation of their obligations under Articles 19 and 19-A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973.”

The court summoned the bureau chief of ARY News for May 12 to justify the systematic campaign against the Supreme Court and the IHC.

“The court has always encouraged fair criticism and comments but advancing unfounded political narratives and systematic vilification campaign against the judiciary has grave consequences for the litigants,” the court observed.

The FIA and the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Capital Territory, were also directed by the court not to harass or take any adverse action against the petitioner or other journalists relating to their professional duties and functions.