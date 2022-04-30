Islamabad : Mark Meng, CEO of Huawei Technologies Pakistan has said that the digital economy has become a major engine of global economic growth and the company is pressing ahead to a promising future.

“Green and low-carbon technologies have become new drivers for sustainable development. This combination of digital transformation and green development presents the information and communication technology industry with incredible new opportunities,” he said while talking to ‘The News’ here Friday.

He said that at the same time, an unpredictable business environment, the politicization of technology, and a growing de-globalization movement all present serious challenges.

When asked as to how Huawei intends to navigate the changing times, Mark Meng said a changing external environment won't cause us to change our ideas or aspirations. We are committed to bringing ICT technology to each and every industry, to creating new value by helping them go digital, intelligent, and green, and to helping them cut their energy consumption and go low-carbon. We will help all people benefit from technological progress.

“When facing customers, they work closely with partners to explore the right solutions for practical challenges. Our goal is to take care of all the complicated stuff on our end, leaving our customers with simplicity itself,” he added.

Responding to a query about the pandemic and its ripples made 2021 a difficult year globally, he said In 2021, despite all the trials and tribulations, we worked hard to create tangible value for our customers and local communities. We enhanced the quality and efficiency of our operations.

“This past year, our carrier business remained stable, and our enterprise business experienced solid growth. We worked more closely with our customers and partners, and our operations are business as usual. 2021 was all hands on deck. Every member of the Huawei Pakistan team worked hard to fulfill our business commitments, ensuring supply continuity and secure network operations. Each department faced its own set of unique challenges. Our team jumped into action to turn the company's vision into reality,” he added.

When asked what motivates and drives the teams to go beyond, he said we believe the harder you strike flint, the brighter the spark and that drives our teams to do more, to do better.

“On behalf of the Huawei Pakistan office, I salute every member of the Huawei team for their dedication and offer my sincere gratitude to our customers, partners, and consumers for their unwavering trust and support. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the families of all Huawei Pakistan employees for their ongoing support throughout these challenging times,” Mark Meng maintained.

Reciprocating a query, he said Huawei Technologies collaborates for shared success, builds an open ecosystem, as well as grows with partners.

“We will build a software ecosystem centered on EulerOS for digital infrastructure and a device ecosystem centered on HarmonyOS. These two ecosystems will adhere to an open-source strategy, allowing all Pakistan software developers to use them, contribute to them, and benefit from them, thus building a fully connected, intelligent world. We will continue to build and contribute to online developer communities as well as brick-and-mortar innovation centres. We will provide our channel partners with long-term incentives and support. We will also proactively support and develop high-quality suppliers so we can move forward together. Huawei can succeed only when our customers and partners succeed,” he added.

When asked how they create social value, enhance security and trustworthiness, and improve the business environment, Mark Meng was of the view that they support the digital transformation of industries, promote the development of small- and medium-sized enterprises, and enable more people to benefit from digital technologies. “We are helping local communities cultivate digital talent through initiatives like Seeds for the Future, ICT academies, and Women in Tech. We are facilitating green and sustainable development and protecting the natural environment through intelligent and low-carbon technologies. We will continue communicating openly with government and media stakeholders to build trust and understanding, the CEO, of Huawei Technologies Pakistan said.

Responding to a query as to how does Huawei Technologies Pakistan makes sure that customers are at the heart of its business, Meng said Huawei only exists to serve its customers. “We can't decide who chooses to work with us, but we will always wholeheartedly serve the customers who do. The goal of our organizational transformation efforts is to better serve our customers. We want to make full use of our massive platform to better support the operations of elite teams, keeping them inspired to do what they do best. We need to repay them with innovative products and top-quality services,” he added.

When asked what Huawei Technologies Pakistan does differently to hire the best and brightest, he said we strive to attract outstanding global talent and unleash the potential of our existing teams. “Managers and experts should sit down more often with new employees – have some coffee, chat, and broaden their horizons. We will optimize the operations of our expert committees and delegate decision-making authority to experts so that they can create more value during field operations. We will continue creating value for customers and obtaining reasonable value. We will offer top talent top pay, continue to innovate and make breakthroughs, and contribute even more to the communities where we live and work,” he added.

Reciprocating another query about retention of hired employees and how they ensure that outstanding people stay and grow with Huawei, Mark Meng said as always, we will continue to value dedication. “That includes looking after employees who take up challenging jobs, by improving their working and living conditions, supporting healthy work-life balance, and ensuring that they're taken care of both physically and mentally,” he said.

Mark Meng was of the view that the road ahead is long and hard. “As long as we press ahead, we will reach our destination. With unwavering effort, we will build a promising future. Choosing Huawei is choosing a path. The road we're on is bumpy but rewarding. With no way back, success is our only way forward. We work with our customers and partners to bring the digital world and digital access to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world,” he concluded.