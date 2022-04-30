Feyenoord edge Marseille in Conference League semis

PARIS: Gianluca Mancini’s second-half own goal allowed Leicester City to draw 1-1 with Jose Mourinho’s Roma in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday, while Feyenoord got the better of Marseille in a five-goal thriller.

Mancini got the final touch midway through the second half as he tried to stop Ademola Lookman turning in a low ball driven into the six-yard box by Harvey Barnes.

That brought Leicester level in their first ever European semi-final after Lorenzo Pellegrini had given Roma an early lead at the King Power Stadium.

The tie, which pits Mourinho against Brendan Rodgers, his one-time protege on the coaching staff at Chelsea, is now poised ahead of next week’s return in Italy.

“I thought we played ever so well, really dominated the game, and I am very pleased with the performance,” Rodgers told broadcaster BT Sport.

Mourinho is hoping to add the new third-tier European trophy to his collection having won two Champions Leagues, a UEFA Cup and a Europa League during his managerial career, and Roma could not have asked for a better start.

They went ahead on the quarter-hour mark when Nicola Zalewski collected the ball on the left and powered forward before playing in captain Pellegrini to fire low past Kasper Schmeichel in the Leicester goal.

Last season’s FA Cup winners, who dropped into the Conference League after going out of the Europa League in the group stage, were then dealt a blow as Timothy Castagne was forced off midway through the first half.

Lookman tested goalkeeper Rui Patricio from range just after the half-hour mark but it was the second-half introduction of Barnes that proved crucial in getting the Premier League side back on level terms.