Tirade against ECP, CEC: ECP seeks video recording of Imran’s speech

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of speaches by ex-PM Imran Khan and three other PTI leaders, the ECP has sought video recording of their remarks in Peshawar public meeting held on April 26 from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra).

Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra). According to a letter written to the Pemra chairman, the ECP has requested provision of recording of the speeches of Imran Khan, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sher Zaman and Ejaz Chaudhry to be placed before the forum.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, MNA Khurram Sher Zaman and PTI Senator Ijaz Chaudhry have allegedly castigated not only the ECP but also the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The PTI leaders have reportedly intensified their tirade against the ECP and CEC after the Islamabad High Court recently directed the electoral body to decide the PTI foreign funding case within 30 days. The case has been pending since November 2014. They bitterly criticised the commission during the PTI public meeting in Peshawar.

Though the court’s two-member bench later suspended the one-member bench order, it did not restrain the ECP from going ahead with the case. As per the letter, the ECP has sought complete recording of speeches of all these PTI leaders, including the former prime minister. The speeches were aired on various channels during the Peshawar meeting on April 26. They have accused the ECP and CEC of being biased. They alleged the chief election commissioner was also dishonest.

Responding to Imran Khan’s call, PTI leaders and workers staged protests against the CEC and ECP on April 26 outside the ECP Central Secretariat and district offices throughout Pakistan to exert pressure on Sikandar Sultan Raja to step down. He was called PMLN’s man by Imran during his address to a gathering in Lahore on April 27.

Meanwhile, besides taking notice of PTI leaders’ speeches, the ECP has issued a strong statement saying, “The Election Commission is a constitutional body and all the decisions are made in the light of the Constitution and law”.

The ECP noted some people are giving an impression intentionally, maliciously and contrary to the facts that decisions in the ECP are being taken individually. This is completely wrong and absurd.

The electoral body explained, in fact, all the decisions taken from January 2020 to date, whether the commission consisted of five esteemed members or three esteemed members, all decisions were taken through consensus and there was not a single decision in which there was any dissenting note.

Moreover, there is full coordination between the Chief Election Commissioner and the ECP members. And in the best interest of the country, under the Constitution and the law and in accordance with its oath, the Election Commission will continue to make decisions without any pressure.

The members of the Election Commission from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had completed their terms last year. However, owing to a deadlock on the new nominations, these two provinces continue to be deprived of representation in the constitutional body.