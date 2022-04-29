‘Hostels to be built for prosecutors’

LAHORE:The Prosecution Department will construct residential hostels for prosecutors with an amount of Rs2 billion in 36 districts of the province.
This was disclosed by Punjab Prosecution Secretary Nadeem Sarwar while chairing a meeting here on Thursday. Nadeem Sarwar said that the prosecutors face difficulties to find suitable residences as they are not posted in their domiciled districts.
In order to overcome their residential problems, hostels would be constructed in all the districts; he said and disclosed that a summary has been forwarded to the government in this regard. This scheme would be included in the next ADP and the prosecutors would benefit from this project to perform their duties in a conducive environment, he added.
LAHORE:Lahore College for Women University has improved its international impact ranking and has been ranked among...
LAHORE:A memorandum of understanding was signed here on Thursday for the provision of the electric motorcycles to...
LAHORE:A number of Baloch students protesting against the Punjab University administration on Thursday demanded the...
LAHORE:Punjab Police completed security arrangements for 27th night of Ramazan, Jumma-tul-Wida and Al-Quds Day. More...
LAHORE:DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Thursday assumed the charge of the post of Capital City Police Officer Lahore...
LAHORE:Cambridge Assessment International Education has announced the winners of the Outstanding Cambridge Learner...
Comments