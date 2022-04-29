‘Hostels to be built for prosecutors’

LAHORE:The Prosecution Department will construct residential hostels for prosecutors with an amount of Rs2 billion in 36 districts of the province.

This was disclosed by Punjab Prosecution Secretary Nadeem Sarwar while chairing a meeting here on Thursday. Nadeem Sarwar said that the prosecutors face difficulties to find suitable residences as they are not posted in their domiciled districts.

In order to overcome their residential problems, hostels would be constructed in all the districts; he said and disclosed that a summary has been forwarded to the government in this regard. This scheme would be included in the next ADP and the prosecutors would benefit from this project to perform their duties in a conducive environment, he added.