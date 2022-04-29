Banks to work this Saturday

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday announced that all banks and their branches would remain open on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

“In the wake of public holidays announced by the government on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr from 2nd to 5th May, 2022, the general public is encouraged to undertake their banking transactions on Saturday,” said the SBP’s statement.

The central bank directed the banks to ensure 24/7 availability of alternate delivery channels (ADCs) such as ATMs, mobile banking, and internet banking during Eid holidays.