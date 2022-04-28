Salman, Uzair reach squash semis

LAHORE: Salman Saleem and Uzair Rasheed have qualified for the semi-finals of the Punjab Squash Association organised Ramadan League competitions.

Quarter finals were held on the second day of the event at Punjab Squash Complex Davis Road.

In the first match, Uzair Rashid defeated Zain Ramzan and qualified for the semi-finals. The remaining two quarter-final and semi-final matches of the event will also be played in the wee hours while the final will be played on Thursday.