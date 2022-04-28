Salman, Uzair reach squash semis

LAHORE: Salman Saleem and Uzair Rasheed have qualified for the semi-finals of the Punjab Squash Association organised Ramadan League competitions.
Quarter finals were held on the second day of the event at Punjab Squash Complex Davis Road.
In the first match, Uzair Rashid defeated Zain Ramzan and qualified for the semi-finals. The remaining two quarter-final and semi-final matches of the event will also be played in the wee hours while the final will be played on Thursday.
KARACHI: FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee on Wednesday said that the Lahore High Court has dismissed the Ashfaq...
KARACHI: Total Energy forced their way into the final of the 37th Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament...
MANCHESTER: “We have to do a magical thing,” said Karim Benzema after Real Madrid performed another Houdini act in...
PARIS: The subject of some derision when it was introduced at the start of this season, the new Europa Conference...
PARIS: Women’s tennis world number one Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the Madrid Open due to begin on Thursday ...
MANILA: Two-time world champion Kento Momota suffered a shock first-round defeat at the Asia Championships on...
Comments