Chiellini to retire from international football

MILAN: Giorgio Chiellini will retire from international football after Italy play Argentina at Wembley in June.

The 37-year-old defender has played 116 times for Italy and was a key part of the squad that won the European Championship in England last year.

“I’ll say goodbye to the national team at Wembley, where I experienced the pinnacle of my career by winning the Euros,” Chiellini told DAZN.

The Azzurri have failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup in Qatar. Giorgio Chiellini will bring down the curtain on his international career this summer after Italy face Argentina in the so-called ‘Finalissima’ at Wembley, the site of his greatest career triumph.

The 37-year-old was one of the key figures of the Azzurri’s Euro 2020 victory, captaining his country to a dramatic win over England at the iconic stadium where he will lead out his countrymen on June 1.

The Finalissima is a new match which pits the European and South American champions against each other in a one-off encounter.