Govt to revisit Narowal Sports City project

ISLAMABAD: The federal government will revisit the Narowal Sports City project that has been lying idle since 2018.

No efforts were made during the previous government to complete the project worth Rs4 billion. For the last three years, there has been no upgradation work.

The project has already consumed Rs3 billion while another Rs1 billion investment would help generate activities in 14 different sports.

The concerned officials briefed Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday and more briefings are scheduled within weeks to decide on the completion of pending work.