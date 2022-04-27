Govt to revisit Narowal Sports City project

ISLAMABAD: The federal government will revisit the Narowal Sports City project that has been lying idle since 2018.
No efforts were made during the previous government to complete the project worth Rs4 billion. For the last three years, there has been no upgradation work.
The project has already consumed Rs3 billion while another Rs1 billion investment would help generate activities in 14 different sports.
The concerned officials briefed Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday and more briefings are scheduled within weeks to decide on the completion of pending work.
MADRID: Villarreal captain Dani Parejo said on Tuesday his team are convinced they can spring another surprise and...
LONDON: Wimbledon banned Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s Championships to avoid “being used to...
MILAN: Giorgio Chiellini will retire from international football after Italy play Argentina at Wembley in June.The...
KARACHI: Ram Ravi’s third century in four outings took KGA Club into the semifinals of the 37th Karachi Gymkhana...
VILA-REAL: “I said ‘Where is Villarreal?’” explains Etienne Capoue, who describes it like he was scanning a...
LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp has dismissed the idea that Liverpool have a dream Champions League semi-final draw as they...
Comments