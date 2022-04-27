Court acquits Bashir Memon in three cases

LAHORE: The additional district and sessions court on Tuesday acquitted former chief of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon in three different cases after the agency informed the court that it could not find any evidence against him.

The FIA officials appeared before the court and recorded their statements pertaining to the cases of Bashir Memon, saying that there was no evidence against Memon and he was not required in any case. The court acquitted Bashir Memon of all the charges, while the defence counsel withdrew the bail application.

It is pertinent to mention that the FIA had initiated three inquiries against its former head for money laundering, fraud and aiding a suspect wanted in a financial crime case. However, Bashir Memon had argued that all the inquiries initiated against him were baseless and politically motivated.