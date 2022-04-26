Nepra admits tariff petition

KARACHI: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has admitted a tariff petition by Tapal Energy for determination of reference generation tariff for the extended term of its Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with K-Electric (KE), The News learnt on Monday.

The tariff petition was filed for additional period of one year from June 20, 2022 to June 20, 2023 for its power plant of 126MW on RFO fuel, a public notice of NEPRA stated.

The power generated from the plant is being supplied to KE. According to the petition, Tapal Energy proposed a total tariff of Rs26.52 per kWh. The total tariff proposed include the fuel cost of Rs21.37 per kWh, whereas variable operational and maintenance (O&M) cost was proposed Rs.1.12 per kWh. Fixed (O&M) has been proposed at Rs1.4 per kWh along with the some other cost like cost of working capital, return on equity.

The petition based its proposed tariff increase on the exchange rate at Rs.177.25. The petitioner assumed the fuel reference at Rs98.35 per matric ton and assumed thermal efficiency of 40.92 percent for the raise in power tariff.