IHC hears PTI’s plea against ECP today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petition today (Monday) against the alleged bias of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the petition. The PTI has accused the commission of targeting only the PTI, and has sought court’s directive to the ECP to also decide similar cases against the PMLN, PPP and all other political parties within a month.
The PTI has sought court’s directive to the ECP for scrutiny of other political parties’ accounts by the State Bank of Pakistan. The PTI also wants the ECP to publicise details of all parties’ accounts after the State Bank’s report.
The PTI has made the ECP and 17 political parties respondents in the case. The parties include the PML-N, PPP, MQM-P, JUI-F, AML, TLP, BAP, BNP and ANP. Meanwhile, an IHC division bench, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Babar Sattar, will also hear today PTI’s intra-court appeal against the directive to the ECP to conclude the foreign funding case in 30 days.
