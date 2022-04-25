Tailors fleecing customers in Mardan

MARDAN: The tailors have started fleecing the customers by flouting the official rates set by the district administration.

The district administration has fixed Rs400 for sewing a simple suit and Rs500 for a suit with special buttons. However, it was observed that the tailors were receiving Rs1000 to Rs1200 per suit. They charged Rs1500 for a fancy suit.

Due to the rising inflation, the poor people are unable to make new clothes for their children for the upcoming Eidul Fitr. The tailors working at Gaju Khan Road, Shaheen market, Gharib market, Wahab plaza, Mina market, Bukit Ganj bazar, Nahr Chowk, Eidgah Road, Shamsi Road, Kas Korona, Baghdada, Maqam Chowk, Charsadda Chowk and other shopping malls are not following the official rates and are fleecing the customers with both hands.

The residents of Mardan asked the district administration officials to take action against the tailors flouting the official rate set for sewing a suit. A customer complained that the tailors have increased their rates manifold as compared to the previous year. He said the tailors were charging the customers as per their sweat will.

However, he said that despite the high prices, some tailors had refused to take more orders, saying that they could not cope with the work at hand due to prolonged outages. A tailor said that they turned away the customers because they were facing prolonged power outages and were unable to complete the work they already had. About the rates for sewing clothes, he said the electricity prices had gone up.