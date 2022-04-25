Leopard shot dead in Iranian city

Tehran: A leopard was shot dead in the northern Iranian city of Ghaemshahr on Sunday after attacking and injuring a policeman, state media reported. The endangered big cat "was killed by two bullets to save the life of the police officer," said Moslem Ahangari, head of the Mazandaran province Environmental Protection Unit, according to the IRNA news agency.
Bamako: Six soldiers were killed and 20 injured in simultaneous attacks targeting three army bases in central Mali...
Washington: Former US senator Orrin Hatch, who retired in 2019 and is one of the longest-serving senators in US...
Tehran: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized a foreign vessel smuggling fuel in the Gulf and arrested its crew...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli forces arrested 12 people across the occupied West Bank over the weekend in connection with...
Jakarta: The offspring of Indonesia’s infamous Krakatoa volcano erupted on Sunday, spewing a towering volcanic ash...
Wellington: The tiny South Pacific nation of the Cook Islands reported its first coronavirus-related death on Sunday,...
