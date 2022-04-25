 
close
Monday April 25, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

PM likely to visit DI Khan

By Our Correspondent
April 25, 2022

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Dera Ismail Khan after Eidul Fitr.

It was learnt that Pakistan Democratic Movement President Maulana Fazlur Rahman invited the prime minister to visit Dera Ismail Khan.

The prime minister is expected to address a public gathering in Dera Ismail Khan, where he would announce uplift projects for the district.

Comments