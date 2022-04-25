PM likely to visit DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Dera Ismail Khan after Eidul Fitr.

It was learnt that Pakistan Democratic Movement President Maulana Fazlur Rahman invited the prime minister to visit Dera Ismail Khan.

The prime minister is expected to address a public gathering in Dera Ismail Khan, where he would announce uplift projects for the district.