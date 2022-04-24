Live streaming: IHC CJ forms panel on modalities, rules

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Saturday constituted a committee to deliberate on modalities and propose rules regarding live streaming of the court proceedings, says a press release.

The committee, headed by IHC judge, comprises representatives of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), Islamabad Bar Council (IBC), Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) and IHC press/media reporters. The committee will consider the rights and interests of the litigants. The committee may cooperate with members and invite suggestions form the general public. The members of the general public may also send proposals/suggestions addressed to the IHC registrar regarding modalities related to live streaming of court proceedings.

Earlier, IHC chief justice introduced live streaming and recording of the court proceedings in order to ensure greater transparency and access to justice. Pursuant to the directions of the IHC chief justice, the proceedings of Court Room No. 1 have been equipped with live streaming. However, the live streaming of proceedings involves the rights of the litigants and, therefore, it can only be made accessible to the general public after its modalities have been finalised upon completion of consultative process with the stakeholders. Not every litigant would want proceedings to be streamed live. Likewise, matrimonial matters, recording of evidence, privileged communications etc. may have to be excluded.